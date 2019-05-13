The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Palmdale School District to hold town hall meeting this Tuesday to address noose photo

by 10 Comments

Four women, identified by parents as first-grade teachers at Summerwind Elementary School in Palmdale, pose with what appears to be a noose. The women, and Principal Linda Brandts (not shown), were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado.

PALMDALE – The Palmdale School District will hold a community town hall meeting this Tuesday to discuss the infamous “noose” photo and the actions being taken to address it.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the Summerwind Elementary Multipurpose Room, located at 39360 Summerwind Drive in Palmdale.

“At our Town Hall meeting, we will be addressing the actions that are being taken to ensure these kinds of incidents never happen again. We hope to see our Palmdale community at our town hall and a special board meeting,” Superintendent Raul Maldonado said in a statement.

The photo, which made national headlines last week, shows four Summerwind Elementary School teachers smiling and pointing at what appears to be a noose. The photo was taken at the school, but officials have not said who took the photo or when it was taken.

Maldonado said the photo was brought to the Palmdale School District’s attention on May 8, and he announced on May 9 that Principal Linda Brandts and the four teachers in the photo were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Previous related story: Principal and teachers placed on leave over controversial photo at Summerwind Elementary

 

 

 

10 comments

10 comments for "Palmdale School District to hold town hall meeting this Tuesday to address noose photo"

  1. This meeting is going to devolve into a chaotic mess. These poor teachers probably need 24 hr. guards to keep these so-called social justice warriors from issuing death threats. This is what people do these days. May God have mercy on our souls.

    Reply

    • This is a freak show and shows how inept the Palmdale School District has become. They are however good at spending our bond money and giving raises to teachers they cannot afford. The entire board is too close as friends and there is nobody to challenge the status quo. We the voters are to blame.

      Reply

      • Yes. They are totally succumbing to the pressure. The superintendent’s post today on the district’s FB page can be interpreted as saying they are guilty.

        Reply

    • Some of those little children might be permanently traumatized, scarred for life, frightened of white ladies forever.

      They may not get a good education due to the anxiety they will be suffering from. I am positive it will impact their ability to earn a livable wage.

      All because Dr. Miguel Suarez Coronado showed a photograph and discussed nooses and lynchings with them at an early age.

      Sad!!! Possibly even litigable.

      Reply

  2. Exactly people blow things way out of proportion… not knowing the meaning behind it , exactly what social media does .

    Reply

    • Social Media will be the end of us. I feel like I am in an episode of Black Mirror with all of this happening. Remember when people could make a mistake and then learn from it? Now it is trial by fire via social media.

      Reply

      • Sue, I do remember when people could make mistakes and then learn from it. I believe it is going to get much worse, because now these so-called social media justice warriors can find out where people live, taking the law into their own hands.

        Reply

    • Some of those little children might be permanently traumatized, scarred for life, frightened of white ladies forever.

      They may not get a good education due to the anxiety they will be suffering from. I am positive it will impact their ability to earn a livable wage.

      All because Dr. Miguel Suarez Coronado showed a photograph and discussed nooses and lynchings with them at an early age.

      Sad!!! Possibly even litigable.

      Reply

  3. Activists shouting in front of the school scaring the kids, and the cops being there every day only shows that irresponsible adults are always the problem.

    Reply

  4. That meeting is going to be a [removed] show. I wish they wouldn’t have it at our school. We already have activists shouting in front of the school and many kids are afraid. The cops have been there every school day since this happened.

    I can tell that this is an older photo based on the decorations in the teacher’s lounge. I’m not sure why the teacher in the first video waited to send it to the news. But I do know that her teaching contract was not renewed because she was failing most of her 4th grade class. They shouldn’t have been posing with a noose to begin with though. This whole thing is dumb.

    I don’t think a racist would email the whole staff a photo, they would be evil in secret instead. That’s what makes me think this isn’t racially motivated. But this is still a weapon and inappropriate. Let’s hope this meeting doesn’t cause MORE problems for our students.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *