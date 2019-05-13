Creed II showing at the Palmdale City Library this Wednesday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will present Creed II rated PG-13 for its Midweek Movie Showing on Wednesday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. Admission and popcorn are free.

In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed former U.S. champion Apollo Creed in a tragic match that stunned the world. Against the wishes of trainer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), Apollo’s son Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) accepts a challenge from Drago’s son — another dangerous fighter. Under guidance from Rocky, Adonis trains for the showdown of his life — a date with destiny that soon becomes his obsession. Now, Johnson and Balboa must confront their shared legacy as the past comes back to haunt each man.

Other movies scheduled to be shown in May include The Young Victoria (PG), on May 22, and Robin Hood (PG-1), on May 29.

The Midweek Movie program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

