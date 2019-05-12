Nine local students earn National Memory Master Award

LANCASTER – Nine students from the Lancaster Classical Conversations home-school community recently capped months of study by correctly reciting over 400 facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the national Classical Conversations Memory Master program.

The students, ranging in age from 7 to 12 years old, earned the Memory Master award on May 3. Each child spent about four hours recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline, at Valley View Church of the Nazarene, host of the Classical Conversations Lancaster.

The subjects included:

History, 24 events and stating all 44 US presidents.

Geography, identifying on a map 120 locations and geographic features in Africa, Europe, and the Old World.

Science facts, including the classification of living things and each continent’s highest mountains.

Latin, noun endings and their singular and plural declensions.

English grammar facts, including 53 prepositions, 23 helping verbs, and 12 linking verbs

Math, reciting multiplication tables up to the 15’s, common squares and cubes, rudimentary geometry formulas, and unit conversions.

Memory Master is a program that is available to all Classical Conversations participants nationwide. Classical Conversations is an educational community providing academic programs, events, and services to both students and home educators. Classical Conversations utilizes the Classical education model, which is based on a three-part approach to learning, known as the trivium.

Antelope Valley has two campuses in Lancaster, one in Palmdale and one on Edwards Air Force Base. For more information, e-mail Nanette_brown30@hotmail.com or visit www.classical_conversations.com.

[Information via news release from Classical Conversations Lancaster.]

