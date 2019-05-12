Bicycle and pedestrian safety operation planned for Lancaster this Monday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Lancaster this Monday, May 13, to educate bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians on traffic laws, rules and responsibilities, authorities announced.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The news release did not specify where in Lancaster the operation would be taking place.

“Deputies will be looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that put roadway users at risk. These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals or any other dangerous violation,” the news release states.

“Deputies will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way. Bike riders will be stopped when riding on the wrong side of the road [and] not complying with stop signs and signals,” the news release states.

“Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel or on a bike, you play a part in roadway safety,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Understanding the rules of the road using all modes of transportation helps ensure we all get to our destination safely.”

Funding for this operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–