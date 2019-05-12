Alleged burglar shot dead inside Lancaster home

LANCASTER – A man, possibly a burglary suspect, was shot dead by a resident inside a Lancaster home Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a home on the 45100 block of Loma Vista Drive, and it was reported to authorities at 6:43 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies were sent to a home in response to a “burglary now, person shot” call and located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It appears that the male, black adult suspect entered the residence through one of the downstairs rear windows of the location,” the news release states.

“[The preliminary investigation] revealed that a family was inside their home when they heard loud banging noises,” the news release states.

A family member then entered the upstairs bedroom, where “fearing for his safety and the safety of his children, the resident armed himself with a handgun and fired one shot, striking the suspect,” according to the sheriff’s news release. No residents were injured.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

