Palmdale man pleads no contest in deadly Leimert Park shooting

LOS ANGELES – A Palmdale man is one of two men who pleaded no contest Thursday to charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Leimert Park nearly four years ago.

Dondre Williams of Palmdale, 25, is facing six years behind bars for his no contest plea to one count each of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Tyree Davion Woods of Los Angeles, 24, is facing 50 years to life in state prison in connection with his plea to first-degree murder for the July 20, 2015, killing of Derron Jones, according to prosecutors.

Woods admitted personally using a firearm during the crime.

The two men are due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom for sentencing on Tuesday.

Woods and Williams followed a car containing Jones and a female passenger, and Woods cut off the victim’s vehicle, got out of his car and opened fire as Jones tried to make a U-turn, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jones was taken to a hospital, where he died that day of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. His female passenger was not injured.

Woods and Williams were arrested after a police chase Aug. 20, 2015.

