Burglary suspect shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE – An intruder who broke into a Palmdale home Friday morning was shot by a resident and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:56 a.m. Friday, May 10, in the area of Stardust Place. The shooter called the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station to report the incident, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies responded and contacted the victim, who stated while in his residence along with his sister and mother, the suspect entered his residence and began advancing toward his mother. The victim’s mother screamed out and warned him that someone was inside the residence. As the victim’s mother attempted to retreat from the suspect, up the staircase, the victim warned the suspect to leave the house and advised the suspect he was armed. The suspect started up the staircase towards the victim, his mother, and sister. Fearing for everyone’s safety, the victim fired one warning shot and told the suspect to leave the residence. The suspect continued advancing up the staircase. The victim fired again, this time striking the suspect in the right arm. The suspect turned and fled the location,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Deputies tracked down the wounded suspect when they learned that the Los Angeles County Fire Department had responded to a rescue call and was treating a gunshot victim in the area of Stardust Place — the same neighborhood where the burglary had just occurred.

“The gunshot victim (the suspect) was detained. The victim was able to positively identify the suspect as the person he shot,” the news release states.

The gunshot victim/suspect was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release. His name and age were not immediately released.

“All victims in this incident were unharmed. Palmdale Station Detective Bureau responded to the location for further investigation,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

