Volunteers sought for Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to benefit SAVES

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is recruiting volunteers for its next Season of Service event for 2019, the “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive,” coming this May to benefit South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 East Ave. Q-12.

There will be two opportunities for service.

The first will take place on Saturday, May 11, at the United States Postal Service (USPS) Palmdale Carrier Annex, located at 38967 20th Street East in Palmdale. Volunteers will partner with local USPS letter carriers for the 27th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Two shifts will be available; from 3 to 6 p.m., and 5 to 8 p.m. Registration will take place 30 minutes before each shift.

The second will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at SAVES. Volunteers will help SAVES process donations from the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution. Registration will take place at that time.

To pre-register, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged. For more information, call 661-267-5473 or email engage@cityofpalmdale.org.

Volunteers under age 15 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged or at event registration). Verification of service hours is available for students.

Last year, Palmdale residents donated over 35,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale an even better place to live.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

