The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Principal and teachers placed on leave over controversial photo at Summerwind Elementary

by 12 Comments

Four women, identified by parents as first-grade teachers at Summerwind Elementary School in Palmdale, pose with what appears to be a noose. The women, and Principal Linda Brandts (not shown), were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado.

PALMDALE – Summerwind Elementary School Principal Linda Brandts and four teachers have been placed on administrative leave over a photo taken at the school that shows four women smiling and pointing at what appears to be a noose.

The controversial photo was brought to the Palmdale School District’s attention on Wednesday, according to Superintendent Raul Maldonado.

“An incident involving the discovery of a noose and inappropriate responses to that discovery occurred at Summerwind Elementary School,” Maldonado said in a statement emailed to The AV Times. “The principal and the personnel involved in this matter have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. We will proceed with the investigation immediately. We will not stop until we find out exactly what did occur.  We will not tolerate this type of behavior in our schools. We hold the highest standards and expectations for our employees. We will follow process and procedures to conduct the investigation.”

It was not clear who took the picture or when the picture was taken. It had been widely circulated on social media as of Thursday afternoon, causing outrage among parents.

“It looks like a noose, a noose used to hang my ancestors from trees… black people,” said Denise Royal, whose three children attend Summerwind Elementary. Royal said she called the school immediately after seeing the photo.

“There was no explanation, no denials. They just told me to call the [Palmdale] School District,” Royal said, adding that she was disgusted by the picture and wanted to remove her children from the school.

“That’s my daughter’s first-grade teacher, Miss Campos, in the picture – all giggling and laughing,” Royal said. “I want [the principal] fired, point blank period!”

Community activist Dr. Miguel Coronado held a press conference outside the school Thursday afternoon to call attention to the issue.

“The issue in the community is that this was very insensitive, especially when you have white teachers posing with a historical racial artifact,” Coronado said. “I spoke to many African-American parents who were very disturbed and said they would be pulling their kids from the school district.”

Coronado said he was told that the school’s principal had emailed the picture to all staff at Summerwind Elementary before it began circulating on social media.

“We’re concerned that the principal found it so funny that she circulated it. Obviously, it’s not funny. It’s infuriating, upsetting and disturbing, especially coming from teachers who educate black and brown kids,” Coronado said. Brandts could not be reached for comment Thursday or to confirm whether or not she had emailed the photo to Summerwind Elementary staff.

“As an American Federation of Teachers member, this is not a reflection of teachers in the Antelope Valley. We have to be careful not to blanket all teachers as racially insensitive,” Coronado added.

Coronado and other community leaders are encouraging concerned parents and residents to attend the Palmdale School District Board meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. There also will be a community townhall meeting at 6 p.m. that day at the Living Praise Christian Church, located at 2320 East Avenue R in Palmdale. The townhall will address concerns at Summerwind Elementary School and the Palmdale School District, as well as issues involving the Antelope Valley Union High School District, Coronado said.

For more information on the townhall, contact Dr. Miguel Coronado at 661-466-6810.

Another picture showing the noose hanging on a office wall was also circulated on social media.
Dr. Miguel Coronado explains the photograph to some students outside Summerwind Elementary on Thursday, May 9. [Contributed]
12 comments

12 comments for "Principal and teachers placed on leave over controversial photo at Summerwind Elementary"

  3. mi opinion Es que si son racistas en esa escuela yo tuve a mi hijo y créame la principal linda brandst es bien racista y no sabe la verdad como tratar a los padres de familia porque mi hijo sufrió bulling ahí y ella no hizo absolutamente nada al contrario sentí que se puso mas del lado de los otros padres por ser americanos espero si quiten a esa señora no de la escuela si no de su cargo

    Reply

  5. ..the problem with Palmdale School District. They would have to fire all the teachers in the district. Teachers are predominantly White ….and mean. I remember once working at Cimarron a teacher by the last name of Davison wouldn’t stop yelling at the kids for some mistake I did as a substitute.
    Hell even at Los Amigos, there Ms. Butterfield always screaming at the kinds to move away from her in English and Spanish. When I tried to say something, she called the AP making it look like I was starting trouble. I could go on…but I wouldn’t finish. I don’t even want to mention the only White teacher in the kinder class at Los Amigos.
    May God help all the children.

    Reply

  7. The noose symbolizes hurt and pain and anger to African Americans also to Latinos. It brings out a dark history in our country. That noose might as well be a Confederate flag. Shame on you so call educators. We as parents need to organize our students and demand for these so call teachers and principal to be fired. We don’t need this in this day and age.

    Reply

  8. I would like to know if administrative leave includes continued salary and benefits? The teachers are insensitive and are displaying stupid behavior. I am a white, outraged ,retired teacher, mother , and grandmother over this blatant disregard for students, families and the community.

    Reply

  9. Fired these racist women. The community is united. Enough of their disgusting behavior. Boards members will do what’s best for the students and take the trash out.

    Reply

  10. F$#×in really…. Denise Royal ur lame…. did anyone think maybe the teachers in the pic are basically sayin that theyre ready to hang themselves after a school year with all these coddled spoiled brats who dont get diciplined at home so theyre lil [removed] at school!. Get the F#$k over it!

    Reply

  11. I refer to my school lanyard as my “noose” or “yoke” sometimes because I get frustrated with the demands of my teaching job. This photo was probably a very ill advised way of celebrating that the school year is almost over. Not well thought out but probably not intentionally racist.

    Reply

    • the only way i can think that this pic may be acceptable if it was part of some ill-advised equity “training” where teachers had to construct different symbols of American racial terror, and the women were tasked with constructing a noose and the pic came about from minutes of struggling and struggling with the knot, so that the pic was more of a “yeah, we got the knot,” oblivious to the fact that they are 4 white women gleefully holding up a noose. I highly doubt that’s the context of this pic.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *