Power Survey donates to Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stables

PALMDALE – Power Survey Company, a New Jersey-based company that completed specialized inspections of streetlights throughout the city of Palmdale, donated the $50,000 fee paid by the city of Palmdale to local charity Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stables.

The check was presented to Saddle Up representative Ray Gray by Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Public Works Director Chuck Heffernan on behalf of Power Survey and the City Council.

“Power Survey donated their fee to a local charity as a goodwill gesture to the city of Palmdale for its quick response to this emergency,” said Palmdale City Manager James Purtee. “We not only appreciate the outstanding quality of their work, but their generosity is a testament to the quality of their organization.”

“We are proud to support the team at Saddle Up and the great work they do,” said Thomas Catanese, Power Survey Company President and CEO. “Saddle Up has earmarked the funds to ensure their program is affordable for all riders in the community, and to purchase a lift system that will enable physically challenged riders to safely mount and dismount therapy horses. A lot of kids and families are going to get an amazing experience at Saddle Up for many years to come.”

In February 2019, the city of Palmdale released a statement instructing residents to steer clear of streetlights citywide. To date, staff and contract crews have physically inspected more than half of the lights throughout the City, and rendered all the lights “safe” through the work of Power Survey Company, who completed their inspections within four weeks using state-of-the-art equipment which registers power leakage from the street level without a physical inspection. When power leakage was detected with this method, physical inspection was performed and faulty wiring corrected. Staff is working diligently to complete physical inspections of the remaining lights in the safest and most effective manner possible.

For more information, call 661-267-5300.

About Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stables

Founded in 1999, Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stables is a non-profit organization that provides a horseback riding program designed for physically and mentally challenged individuals. It is operated by trained and dedicated volunteer instructors and lay people. The executive directors are Lisa and Terry DeJaynes. Saddle Up received PATH International Premiere Accreditation in 2001, 2006 and 2012.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–