Palmdale’s Public Works Department earns prestigious APWA accreditation

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Department of Public Works was awarded the prestigious American Public Works Association accreditation for the third time.

The award was presented to the city by APWA President-elect Mary Joyce Ivers at the Palmdale City Council Meeting on May 7.

“The city of Palmdale is to be congratulated on earning this APWA accreditation,” Ivers said. “It is a mark of professionalism and indicates Palmdale’s Public Works Department has made the commitment for continuous improved delivery of services and operations in its community.”

In 2011, Palmdale became the first city in Los Angeles County to receive accreditation and has been reaccredited twice since.

For Palmdale’s accreditation award, a team of public works professionals from Washington and British Columbia completed a thorough evaluation of operations during their site visit on Feb. 26 through 28.

The APWA is a national organization that sets standards for public works departments throughout the United States and Canada. To become accredited, agencies must go through a rigorous four-year process.

The APWA accreditation program recognizes public works agencies that go beyond the requirements of the management practices established nationally in the public works industry. On a daily basis, accredited agencies meet or exceed standards of performance in areas such as solid waste management, street/sewer repair and maintenance, engineering, building maintenance, storm water drainage, traffic safety, environmental services, and vehicle maintenance.

“Accredited public works agencies meet objectives that create impetus for organizational self-improvement, offer a voluntary evaluation and educational program, provide motivation to maintain and improve performance, and increase professionalism,” Ivers said.

“I am very proud of the public works staff and the support of every city department for their persistence and drive in achieving this APWA accreditation,” said Palmdale Public Works Director Chuck Heffernan. “Together, they helped us achieve this important and prestigious award,” he said.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s APWA Accreditation Manager Mica Schuler at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–