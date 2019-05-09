Additional acts announced for 2019 AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center has announced additional concert performances for the 2019 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, themed “Sweet Delights and Carnival Lights.”

Opening the 2019 Palmdale Auto Mall Concert Series, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, will be the “Now’s the Time Tour,” featuring two alternative rock bands – Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms. Both bands are celebrating twenty-five-year anniversaries of multi-platinum albums. Gin Blossoms is known for hits like “Found About You”, “Allison Road” and “Hey Jealousy.” Collective Soul is known for songs like “Shine,” “December,” and “The World I Know.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, multi-platinum duo Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy bring their “Peace, Love and Happy Hour” tour to the A.V. Fair & Alfalfa Festival. Country, rock and pop fans are in for a treat when these musicians take the stage to play hits like ‘Save a Horse (Ride A Cowboy),” “Lost in The Moment,” “8th of November” and other fan favorites.

Opening the Aug. 21 concert event will be famed funny guys Williams & Ree. This comedy duo has been bringing laughter to both live and television audiences since 1960. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Concert tickets for Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, and Williams & Ree go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 15 at avfair.com. Seating is limited for Gold Circle, Trackside and Standing Room tickets.

As previously announced, the legendary rock band REO Speedwagon will perform Saturday, Aug. 17; comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ Beyond the Fluffy World Tour will thrill fans on Monday, Aug. 19; and country sensations Travis Tritt and Charlie Daniels will bring their Outlaws and Renegades Tour to the stage on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Tickets for these performances are available now at avfair.com

“We are excited with this year’s concerts series line-up,” stated A.V. Fair and Event Center Board President Drew Mercy. “Fair goers will have a choice of genres ranging from soulful alternative to traditional rock and roll, legendary to contemporary country sounds to top rated comedians. We are expecting sell-out shows for all of the performances, so I encourage folks to get their tickets early.”

The 2019 A.V. Fair and Alfalfa Festival also will be bringing in new exhibits, food vendors, a world-class carnival and motorsports. The Fair will take place Aug. 16 to Aug. 25 at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster. For details and updates, visit avfair.com or download the AV Fair App.

