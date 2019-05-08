Palmdale seeking applicants for Planning Commissioner At Large, Board of Library Trustees, Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for a Planning Commissioner At Large, for a term to expire on June 30, 2021.

The deadline to return applications is Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in the City Clerk’s department, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C. Completed applications may dropped off in person, mailed (postmarked by the deadline), or e-mailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org

Applicants must reside within the boundaries of the city of Palmdale and have the ability and willingness to attend the regular meeting of the Planning Commission, which is the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Palmdale City Council Chamber. Commissioners receive $100 per meeting, with a maximum of $200 per month.

Applicants should have basic knowledge of the city’s zoning and subdivision ordinance and General Plan. A substantial time commitment is required. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice. If appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700 will be required.

A detailed description of the duties, responsibilities and benefits is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s department. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume with their application. For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

Two positions open on Board of Library Trustees

The city of Palmdale is seeking engaged, motivated and community-minded volunteers to serve for two Board of Library Trustees positions that will expire on June 30, of 2022.

Interested individuals may find the duties and responsibilities, and the application on the city’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org, or in the City Clerk’s office, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C. The deadline to return applications is Thursday, May 16, 2019, by 6 p.m., in the City Clerk’s office.

The Library Board is responsible for establishing all Library policies and fees, helping with future planning and goal-setting, and acting as a liaison with groups such as the Friends of the Library, the City of Palmdale, and others. The Board also helps advocate for the Library with elected officials and community stakeholders.

Qualified candidates must be Palmdale residents, demonstrate interest in the Palmdale City Library, and able to attend regular meetings of the Board on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice. If appointed, a completed state mandated Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 would be required.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

Three positions open on Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board

The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for three members of the Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board to serve a term to expire on June 30, 2021.

Qualified applicants must reside within the city limits of Palmdale; may not be a resident or owner of a mobile home park, an employee of a park owner, or have a financial interest in a mobile home or mobile home park as defined in Palmdale Municipal Code Section 5.44.030 and by state law; must have the ability to attend meetings; and must have a basic knowledge of the guidelines of the Mobile Home Space Rent Control, Section 5.44 of the Palmdale Municipal Code.

Applicants also should possess a fundamental knowledge of business accounting (receivables, depreciation, capital expenditures, profit and loss statements, etc.).

The Board holds an annual meeting in February and will schedule additional meetings as necessary. Board members receive $100 per meeting and the Chair receives $150 per meeting.

As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice, and if appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700 will be required.

Interested individuals can find the classified ad, duties and responsibilities, and the application on the city’s website at www.CityofPalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s office. Completed applications may be mailed (postmarked by the deadline), e-mailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org, or hand-delivered to the office of the City Clerk at 38300 Sierra Hwy., Ste. C, Palmdale, CA 93550 by the deadline date of Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6 p.m.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

