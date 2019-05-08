Lancaster Station’s Deputy Deciga earns Hero Award

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Deputy Yeni Deciga received the Sergeant Steve Owen/Deputy Stephen Sorensen Hero Award during First Responders Appreciation Day hosted by Lancaster Baptist Church on Sunday, May 5.

A 10-year veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Deciga has worked numerous positions at Lancaster Station, including the Summer Suppression Team, Administrative Jailer and is a Certified Force Instructor. She is currently the Public Information Officer in the Community Relations office.

Deciga reaches out to the entire community and is a key component of Lancaster Station’s community outreach programs. She works with youth in the “MAC” (Making Appropriate Choices) program at Cole Middle School; she is a member of the Antelope Valley Homeless Coalition; she leads the Neighborhood Watch program in Lake Los Angeles; and she coordinated a Spanish-speaking Community Academy, a first in the Antelope Valley.

“[Deciga] is a diligent, hard worker who always goes the extra mile in everything she does,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Our station and community are better for having Deputy Deciga on our team! Congratulations!” the news release states.

–