Father pleads no contest in DUI crash that killed young daughter

LANCASTER – A man pleaded no contest Tuesday to three felony counts stemming from a DUI crash in Lancaster last summer that killed his 4-year-old daughter and injured his two other children.

Kendrick Trevon Harris, 29, of Lancaster, is facing more than 12 years in state prison in connection with his plea to one count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts of child endangerment, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The collision happened July 3, 2018, at the intersection of Avenue K and 20th Street East in Lancaster.

Harris was driving under the influence with his three children in the back seat of his vehicle when he crashed into a pole at the intersection, according to Deputy District Attorney Abbigail Briones.

Harris’ 4-year-old daughter, Kilee, was killed. His other two children — ages 5 and 9 — were injured but survived, according to the prosecutor.

Harris’ blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.08 percent, according to evidence presented at a hearing in which he was ordered to stand trial.

Harris has remained jailed since he was arrested last July 6 by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, according to jail records.

Harris — who was initially charged with murder and other counts — is due back in a Lancaster courtroom June 12 for sentencing.

