Two vehicles found burning in Palmdale, man found burned in nearby bushes

PALMDALE – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire in Palmdale Sunday night found a minivan and a pickup truck on fire and a burned man in nearby bushes, authorities said.

The vehicle fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the 500 block of Rancho Vista Boulevard, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

The badly burned man was found in nearby bushes and taken first to Antelope Valley Hospital, then airlifted to a Los Angeles hospital, Koerner said.

The burned vehicles were a minivan and a Toyota pickup truck, according to a report from the scene.

