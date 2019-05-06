Help detectives find Steve Lucatero, missing from Littlerock since Oct. 2018

LITTLEROCK – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — as part of its Missing Monday public advisory — is seeking the community’s help in locating Steve Primitivo Lucatero, a 35-year-old man who has not been seen or heard from since October 2018.

Lucatero lives on the 10100 block of East Avenue R-10 in Littlerock and was last seen Oct. 1, 2018, at about 9 p.m.

Lucatero is described as Hispanic, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 230 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

“Steve [Lucatero] has a history of substance abuse. His loved ones are very worried and asking for your help locating him,” states a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Anyone with information on the location of Steve Primitivo Lucatero is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

