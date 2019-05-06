Fight leads to stabbing aboard Lancaster-bound Metrolink train, 1 arrested

ACTON – One man stabbed another in self-defense during a fight aboard a Metrolink train late Monday afternoon in Acton, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported around 6:25 p.m. aboard Lancaster-bound Train 219, which was between the Via Princessa and Vincent Grade/Acton stations on the Antelope Valley line, according to Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.

An argument led to an assault, which culminated in the stabbing, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“During the incident, the much larger suspect jumped onto the victim and continually struck him in the face several times with his fists. The victim, fearing for his life, produced a pocket knife and stabbed the suspect in the shoulder to stop the threat,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The suspect, 29-year-old Raffael Brown, was transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening injuries to his shoulder.

“The suspect will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, 245 P.C., and held in lieu of $30,000 bail,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The victim, a 49-year-old Palmdale resident, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The train was carrying about 150 passengers. It was delayed about 45 minutes before resuming service to Lancaster, according to Metrolink.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

