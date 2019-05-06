13 arrested, 2 for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, and 11 others were arrested for other violations at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, May 3, to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in the southbound lanes of 10th Street West at Technology Drive, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

Two DUI-drug impaired suspects arrested.

10 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

One arrested on “other” criminal charges.

14 citations issued.

Two vehicles towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–