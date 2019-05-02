Queen Nation brings majestic rock to Palmdale Amphitheater July 20; Joey Riedel’s Elton John Experience to open

PALMDALE – Iconic rock comes to Palmdale as renowned tribute acts Queen Nation and Joey Riedel’s Elton John Experience will rock the stage of the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, July 20, as part of the city’s summer concert series.

Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. VIP concert floor admission is $20 (standing room only at front of stage, no chairs), preferred seating is $15 (includes a chair, theater-style, first-come, first-served), and general admission is $10 (bring your own chair or blanket). Kids under 12 are free with a paid adult, but free kid’s tickets must be ordered online. Presale general admission tickets will be available for $5 beginning May 3 at 10 a.m. through May 17 at 9:59 a.m. Full price general admission, VIP concert floor and preferred seating tickets will be available beginning May 17 at 10 a.m.

Parking is free. Gates, concessions, beer and wine open at 6 p.m. and happy hour specials will be offered until 7 p.m.

Queen Nation, a tribute to Queen, was formed in 2004. The band consists of Greg Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor, and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. The mission of the show is to carry on the musical torch and pay homage to the golden age of vintage Queen concerts.

Queen Nation’s live 90-minute production of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen. Audiences are amazed at the accuracy of Queen Nation’s live retrospective journey through such Queen songs as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Under Pressure,” and many more. They have performed in front of thousands of people at casinos, fairs, festivals and private affairs. For more info visit www.queennation.com.

Joey Riedel has been a performer his whole life. He started performing at his junior high school with his first band at the young age of 14. His main influence has been the British rocker Elton John. Riedel has traveled across the globe performing his successful Elton John tribute to numerous satisfied fans in concerts and at private events. The show is a musical journey of the Elton John catalog that spans three decades of hits, including “Crocodile Rock,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” “Rocket Man,” “Funeral for a Friend,” and many more.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

