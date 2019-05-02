61st Law Day event set to recognize local law enforcement, judges, attorneys and students

LANCASTER – In recognition of the 2019 Law Appreciation Day, the community will once again honor outstanding members of the local law enforcement and legal community. The 61st local Law Day event is open to the public and will be held Friday, May 3, in the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the AV Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

Individual tickets are available at the door for $25. A no-host bar and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon.

Returning as Master of Ceremonies will be Gordon Graham, a well-respected attorney, consultant, lecturer, author, and retired CHP Commander.

During the luncheon, speech presentations will be made by local high school students who were the top three finalists of a previously held speech contest addressing the theme, “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society”. The finalists — Herina Kim, Julieann Simbulah, and Samuel Zhu — will be competing for a $1,000 check and two $500 checks.

Awards of appreciation will be given to law enforcement officers and members of the legal community in several categories, including:

Antelope Valley Parole Agent of the Year

California Department of Corrections Correctional Officer of the Year

California Highway Patrol Officer of the Year

Kern County Sheriff’s Department Deputy of the Year

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (Lancaster Station) Deputy of the Year

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (Palmdale Station) Deputy of the Year

Los Angeles County Probation Officer of the Year

District Attorney of the Year

Alternate Public Defender of the Year

Judge of the Year

Trial Attorney of the Year

Past President of the Antelope Valley Bar Association

Philip M. Schwabacher Award

The Antelope Valley Sheriffs’ Boosters also will present the “Fallen Hero” scholarship.

This event is presented by the Antelope Valley Bar Association, California Highway Patrol, and Friends of the Antelope Valley Fair. For more information, contact The AV Fair & Event Center Administration Office at 661-948-6060, ext. 120.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair and Event Center.]

–