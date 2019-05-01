Opening reception Thursday for “A Journey of Discovery”

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East in Palmdale, will celebrate the opening of its newest art exhibit titled A Journey of Discovery featuring the art of Ramon Ramirez.

The exhibit will open with a free reception on Thursday, May 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Artist Ramirez will be in attendance to meet and greet attendees and discuss his work.

Ramirez discovered art at the very young age of four when his grandfather invited him into his studio in Los Angeles. What started as a child’s curiosity has become a passion spanning over a half century, exploring many genres and artistic techniques. He had his first one man show at the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social. His work depicted images of everyday people from his hometown, Tijuana, Mexico.

Ramirez’ legacy includes an active participation and collaboration to establish the Casa de la Cultura Art School in Tijuana in the early 1970s. He was chosen by the California State Department of Education as the sole illustrator for the book Encuentros. Most recently, Ramirez exhibited alongside his contemporaries at the historic 1970s art retrospective at Centro Cultural Tijuana (CECUT) in Tijuana. Currently he is a master art teacher and mentor in his studio to award-winning students in Lancaster.

For more information about the Palmdale Playhouse, call 661-267-5684 or visit www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

