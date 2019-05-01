Application workshop for Courson Arts Colony West this Saturday

PALMDALE – An application workshop for Courson Arts Colony West (CAC West) housing will take place this Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Courson Arts Colony East Clubhouse, located at 939 East Avenue Q-12 in Palmdale.

Located in the heart of Palmdale, CAC West is an affordable apartment community for artists and families. CAC West offers two and three-bedroom apartments for households whose gross earnings are less than 50% of the area median income. Preference will be given to portfolio-ed artists.

CAC West offer artists a permanent place to live, create and thrive in the Antelope Valley. The apartment community features art-focused amenities such as a ground-floor art gallery, digital art space, flexible art creation space, dance studio, art paseo and outdoor amphitheater.

Applications will be available at the workshop for families and artists interested in applying. There is a $35 fee for each adult in the household which is required at the time of applications submission for a background process. To be considered for the artist preference, bring at least three samples of recent art work and curriculum vita/resume that showcases dedication to the arts.

Applicants who are interested in applying but unable to make the workshop may request an application by calling 800-801-8400, ext. 7205.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

