Motorcyclist at-large following high speed chase

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist led authorities on a high- speed chase from the South Bay to the Antelope Valley Monday night before losing pursuing officers in Lancaster, authorities said.

It began around 9:20 p.m. Monday, April 29, when officers tried to pull over the motorcyclist for speeding on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway near Inglewood Avenue, according to Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist fled and a pursuit began northbound on the San Diego Freeway, often at speeds above 100 mph.

The chase continued onto the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, then transitioned to the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway before the motorcyclist exited the freeway in Lancaster.

The motorcyclist lost officers on streets in the eastern part of the Lancaster, the CHP said, and the biker remained at-large Tuesday morning.

