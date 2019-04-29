Sheriff’s detectives investigating man’s death in Angeles National Forest

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found Sunday in the Angeles National Forest, authorities said.

The man’s body was found around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 28, in the area of mile marker 5.62 on the Angeles National forest Highway, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies from Palmdale Station responded to the location regarding a citizen who reported a possible dead body at the location. Upon arrival, deputies and paramedics were able to locate a body on the north side of [the] road, down an embankment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

