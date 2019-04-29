Inmate sought after walking away from minimum-security facility in Sylmar

SYLMAR – Authorities Monday circulated a photo of an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security facility in Sylmar.

Fernando Deras, 31, was discovered missing about 1:25 a.m. Monday, April 29, from the Holton Fire Camp during a routine inmate count, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Deras is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 210 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes.

He was assigned to the facility last July to serve a four-year sentence for “corporal injury on a person or persons,” according to the CDCR.

Anyone who sees Deras is urged to call 911 or their law enforcement office.

