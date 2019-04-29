DUI checkpoint planned for Lancaster this Friday

LANCASTER – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Services Detail, in conjunction with Lancaster Station, will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Lancaster on Friday, May 3, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The checkpoint’s location will be based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with deputies checking drivers for proper licensing.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers that DUI doesn’t just mean booze. Prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, can be impairing enough to warrant a DUI arrest. Marijuana also can be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI arrest.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers these reminders to ensure a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:

Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation – to get home.

If you see someone who is clearly impaired and preparing to drive, take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.

Report drunk drivers by calling 911.

If you are hosting a party, offer nonalcoholic drinks and monitor how party goers are getting home.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, license suspension, DUI classes, fines and other expenses that can exceed $13,500.

Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

