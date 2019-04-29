Community cleanup at Old Harold Road in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s “Season of Service” continues this Saturday, May 4, with a Community Cleanup event at Old Harold Road.

Participants for the event should meet at Harold Road off of Sierra Highway (the entrance road for the Sgt. Steve Owen Equestrian Center.) Registration will take place from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on location. Work will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves and rakes. Volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/engage or at event registration).

The remaining 2019 Season of Service events are:

Stamp Out Hunger – Part 1 – – Saturday, May 11

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Partner with local letter carriers for the 25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Food assists local families in need.

Stamp Out Hunger—Part 2 – Saturday, May 18

Location: SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Time: Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Help SAVES process donations from the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

Palmdale residents last year donated more than 35,000 hours of service towards making Palmdale an even better place to live.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest,” stated Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones. “Or visit us online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

