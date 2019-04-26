Park Watch meeting coming to Desert Sands Park on May1

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Neighborhood Services Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies will host a Park Watch meeting on Wednesday, May 1, at 5:30 p.m., at Desert Sands Park, located at 39117 3rd Street East in Palmdale.

Park Watch is an effective crime prevention program for neighborhood parks. The goal of Park Watch is to prevent crime and vandalism through community involvement. Similar to Neighborhood Watch programs, Park Watch asks park users to be the extra eyes and ears for the Sheriff’s and parks and recreation departments.

“We want to partner with our residents to make our parks safer through the Park Watch program,” stated Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German. “The battle against crime will not be won by one person or agency working alone.”

“Come out and meet your Crime Prevention Specialist, Community Deputy, Public Security Officers and fellow park patrons, and get updates and discuss issues or concerns with the Sheriff’s Department and the City,” German added.

For more information please 661-267-5181.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

