No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $39 million.

There were three tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced. They are each worth $13,304. They were sold in Lancaster, Carson and Sunnyvale.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 17, 35, 36, 45 and the Mega number was 4. The jackpot was $38 million.

The drawing was the 32nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

