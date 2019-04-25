Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival this Saturday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host the fourth annual Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival, a celebration of literacy and artistic culture for all ages, this Saturday, April 27.

It’s happening from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Legacy Commons, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale. Admission is free.

This event will feature the works of local artists and authors that will be available for viewing and purchase, books for purchase from the Friends of the Palmdale City Library, food, crafts and STEM workshops, a story stage, ceramic art workshops, music, food and more.

“Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival is a unique opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their art and literary pieces, as well as to network with other local artists, authors and the public,” said Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe. “It’s a lively family event that includes opportunities and entertainment for all.”

Local authors scheduled to attend include Lida Abramian, Anne Yale, Tara Botel Doherty, Orlena Beth Brockie, Joshua Guevara, Elizabeth Brown, Jason Crawford, Noelle Cypris, Nicola Italia, Maria Morales, Trevor Murray, Isabel Cortes and Tahlonna Grant

For more information, please call 661-267-5226.

