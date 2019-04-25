Entries sought for Palmdale’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale will accept entries now through May 15 for its “Walk on Words” Poetry Contest, which will culminate with the winning poem being stamped in concrete at a city facility.

The contest is free and open to all ages.

This year’s theme is “Neighborhoods.” Poems must be family-friendly original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than 8 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces. All poems must be submitted on the city website — www.cityofpalmdale.org/walkonwords — by Wednesday, May 15.

Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity and artistic quality. Poems not meeting the requirements for line limitations are automatically disqualified. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/walkonwords.

“Celebrate National Poetry Month by expressing yourself through poetry,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation and Culture Director Keri Smith. “Submit your work themed around ‘Neighborhoods’ and your poem just may end up being stamped in concrete at a city facility in Palmdale.”

The winner will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public unveiling at a date to be determined.

For information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

