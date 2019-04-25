Björn Again brings ABBA alive on the Palmdale Amphitheater stage Aug. 10

PALMDALE – Björn Again will perform the greatest hits of ABBA at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 10 as part of the city of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. VIP concert floor admission is $20 (standing room only at front of stage, no chairs); preferred seating is $15 (includes a chair, theater-style, first-come, first-served); and general admission is $10 (bring your own chair or blanket). Kids under 12 are free with a paid adult, but free kid’s tickets must be ordered online.

Presale general admission tickets will be available for $5 beginning April 26 at 10 a.m. through May 10 at 9:59 a.m. Full price general admission, VIP concert floor and preferred seating tickets will be available beginning May 10 at 10 a.m.

Parking is free. Gates, concessions, beer and wine open at 6 p.m. and happy hour specials will be offered until 7 p.m.

Björn Again performs the greatest hits of ABBA, including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “SOS,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Fernando,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “Mamma Mia.” The internationally acclaimed Björn Again show was created and founded in 1988 in Melbourne by Australian director and musician Rod Stephen. Designed as a rocked-up light-hearted satirical ABBA spoof, the show rapidly achieved worldwide cult status and is acknowledged for singlehandedly initiating the ABBA revival which brought about ABBA Gold, Muriel’s Wedding and MAMMA MIA! The enduring appeal of ABBA is reflected in the ongoing success of the Björn Again show having amassed over 5,000 performances in 72 countries in 30 years.

For more information, visit www.bjornagain.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

