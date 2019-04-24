The Antelope Valley Times

Three people inside Lancaster church robbed of cash

LANCASTER – Three people were robbed of cash Tuesday night inside a church in Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, inside the New Life Fellowship church at 725 E. Avenue J. Two suspects entered the church through a rear door and one of the suspects pulled a gun on three people inside, according to Sgt. Layne Arnold of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station.

The suspects got away with $150, Arnold said.

No one was hurt.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

