Free local bus rides this Thursday for “Get on Board” day

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will join public transportation systems nationwide this Thursday, April 25, to participate in National Get On Board Day.

AVTA will be offering free bus rides on all local and commuter fixed-route service for the entire day.

AVTA staff members also will be at the two main transfer centers — Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park and the Palmdale Transportation Center — talking to riders about the benefits of using public transportation.

“Leaving the driving to the AVTA can eliminate costly gasoline purchases, reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign oil, and dramatically shrink our carbon footprint,” stated Board Chair Marvin Crist. “Public transit also relieves the hassles and expenses of finding and paying for parking, dealing with auto maintenance and repairs, and negotiating traffic.”

Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association, the 2019 National Get On Board Day is a day that encourages people to support public transportation and showcases the benefits it brings to communities.

As the AVTA continues to move closer to its goal of an all-electric zero-emission fleet by 2019, Get On Board Day provides a great opportunity for those unaccustomed to using public transportation to give it a try.

“Dump the Pump Day in 2016 was the first time AVTA offered free rides all day on our buses, and we were amazed at the great response we got from the public,” stated Executive Director Macy Neshati. “Based on that success, we are excited for Get On Board Day, and we are expecting a large number of first-time riders on our local transit service. We are confident that they will seethe benefits of public transportation for themselves.”

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

