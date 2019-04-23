The Antelope Valley Times

Help Lancaster detectives ID theft suspect

by 2 Comments

[Image via LASD]
LANCASTER – If you recognize the man in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft. 

He is accused of stealing items from a local business.

The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 20 and 30.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Tanner at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

  2. Maybe LEAPS can help.Maybe LEAPS can help.Or maybe not.Or maybe not.Probably not.Probably not.$90,000.00 a month for what?$90,000.00 a month for what?A waste of tax payer dollars.A waste of tax payer dollars.$1,080,000.00 a year for nothing.$10,800,000.00 a year for nothing.For ten years.For ten years.That is $10,800,o00.00.That is $10,800,o00.00.To line Frank V’s pockets.To line Frank V’s pockets.While crime goes up.While crime goes up.9.8% last year.9.8% last year.LEAPS is worthless.LEAPS is worthless.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.Yes to Sherriffs.Yes to Sherriffs.More boots on the ground.More boots on the ground.No to LEAPS.No to LEAPS.

