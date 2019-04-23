Help Lancaster detectives ID theft suspect

LANCASTER – If you recognize the man in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing items from a local business.

The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 20 and 30.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Tanner at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

