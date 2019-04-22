Wilk’s measure to expand opportunities for CA’s hemp industry clears committee

SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, announced that Senate Bill 153 (SB 153), a measure to ensure California is well positioned to begin the cultivation of industrial hemp, unanimously cleared the Senate Committee on Agriculture.

“I am very pleased to see SB 153 moving with bipartisan support. Industrial hemp is a natural fit for California’s arid climate. Farmers in the Antelope Valley will be able to save five-acre-feet of water per acre by switching to it,” Wilk said in a news release. “Industrial hemp is used in 25,000 different products. With the increased production of hemp, it is likely California will also see an uptick in the manufacturing of these hemp-related products. This means good jobs and a host of other benefits to our region.”

In 2018, with the passage of SB 1409 (Wilk), California streamlined industrial hemp production rules and became compliant with then existing federal law. Later in the year the President signed H.R.2 – the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (farm bill), resulting in new requirements. A state’s plan to license and regulate hemp can only commence by complying with federal law.

SB 153 would revise California’s provisions regulating the cultivation and testing of industrial hemp to conform to the requirements for a state plan under the federal farm bill. SB 153 requires the Secretary of CDFA, in consultation with the Governor and the Attorney General, to develop and submit a state plan to the Secretary of the USDA, on or before January 31, 2020.

“Today’s vote ensures California’s law conforms to changes in federal law,” Wilk said. “The ability to grow and compete in the industrial hemp industry is a big win for our local farmers!”

SB 153’s next stop: Senate Appropriations Committee.

[Information via news release from the office of Senator Scott Wilk.]

–