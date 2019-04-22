“The Hate U Give” showing at the Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a showing of the widely acclaimed film The Hate U Give (2018) this Friday.

It starts at at 5:30 pm. Friday, April 26, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

Based on the New York Times best seller, The Hate U Give tells the story of Starr Carter who is constantly switching between two worlds — the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is soon shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right.

“In preparation for Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book and Art Festival, the Palmdale City Library is hosting this movie, to give the community a taste of what wonderful things can be created when you combine creativity with literacy,” stated Youth Services Librarian Jamielee Beck.

This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–