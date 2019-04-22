Legacy Commons to host 6th annual resource fair for seniors

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host its sixth annual Resource Fair this Wednesday, April 24.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale. Admission is free and there will be raffles throughout the event.

“The annual resource fair provides an abundance of information to the senior community,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “It is such a valuable resource for our Palmdale seniors and their families. We’ll have representatives from more than two dozen organizations on hand to answer questions and present information.”

Participating organizations include:

AARP Chapter 2195

AARP California

Accessible Health Ins. DBA Manning Insurance

Americana Referral Services

Assisted Living Locators

Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral & Cremations

Heritage Clinic-Lancaster

Heritage Sierra Medical Group

High Desert Medical Group

Holiday Inn Palmdale

Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary

Kaiser Permanente

L.A Care Health Plan

LegalShield Independent Associate

Maravilla Foundation

Mary Kay Skin Care

MomsHouse

Mortgage Link Inc

New Horizon Senior Care

Office of Senator Scott Wilk

Office of Senator Tom Lackey

Parkinson’s Support Group

Pet Memorial Service

Procare Hospice

Rancho Village Senior Living

Resolute Bank

SCAN Health Plan

TLC Insurance

United Health Care

US Postal Inspection Service

Waste Management

World System Builder

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

