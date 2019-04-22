Legacy Commons to host 6th annual resource fair for seniors

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host its sixth annual Resource Fair this Wednesday, April 24.
It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale. Admission is free and there will be raffles throughout the event.
“The annual resource fair provides an abundance of information to the senior community,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “It is such a valuable resource for our Palmdale seniors and their families. We’ll have representatives from more than two dozen organizations on hand to answer questions and present information.”
Participating organizations include:
- AARP Chapter 2195
- AARP California
- Accessible Health Ins. DBA Manning Insurance
- Americana Referral Services
- Assisted Living Locators
- Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral & Cremations
- Heritage Clinic-Lancaster
- Heritage Sierra Medical Group
- High Desert Medical Group
- Holiday Inn Palmdale
- Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary
- Kaiser Permanente
- L.A Care Health Plan
- LegalShield Independent Associate
- Maravilla Foundation
- Mary Kay Skin Care
- MomsHouse
- Mortgage Link Inc
- New Horizon Senior Care
- Office of Senator Scott Wilk
- Office of Senator Tom Lackey
- Parkinson’s Support Group
- Pet Memorial Service
- Procare Hospice
- Rancho Village Senior Living
- Resolute Bank
- SCAN Health Plan
- TLC Insurance
- United Health Care
- US Postal Inspection Service
- Waste Management
- World System Builder