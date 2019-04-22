The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Lancaster principal pleads not guilty in deadly alleged DUI crash

by 10 Comments

[Left] Defendant Mary Noel Kruppe, a principal at Enterprise Elementary School in Lancaster. [Right] Victim Jessica Ordaz, 29, of Lancaster.
LANCASTER – A local elementary school principal pleaded not guilty Monday to driving drunk and killing a woman in a head-on crash in Palmdale last year.

Mary Noel Kruppe, 36, of Pearblossom is being held in lieu of $2 million bail on a murder charge stemming from the death of 29-year-old Lancaster resident Jessica Ordaz.

The fatal crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, on 50th Street East north of Avenue P in Palmdale. Kruppe was behind the wheel of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling southbound on 50th Street East when it veered left into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a 2010 Mazda driven by Ordaz, authorities said.

Ordaz was pronounced dead at the scene, and Kruppe, a principal at Enterprise Elementary School in Lancaster, was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

After pleading not guilty to murder, Kruppe was ordered to return to court on June 3, when a date is expected to be set for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

If convicted as charged, Kruppe could face up to 15 years to life in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Previous related stories:

Local elementary school principal charged with murder in fatal DUI crash

Lancaster woman killed in head-on crash with suspected DUI driver

=

10 comments

10 comments for "Lancaster principal pleads not guilty in deadly alleged DUI crash"

  3. Give her life, even though in California its usually 20 years unless it states without the possibility of parole. Why should this unresponsible person get a second chance when the poor women killed will never.

    Reply

  4. Would we all have the gift of restraint and discernment, our lives might be so lacking in these tragedies. However, God grants free will and with it, the pain that accompanies a soul who does not respect it.

    Reply

      • Yes, all the teachers and other employees we know from that district, stop. You will be next if you don’t stop drinking and driving.

        Reply

  5. I read this sad comment and it breaks my heart…

    I hope she realizes that her actions of drinking and driving had the consequence of taking someone’s life… the victim did not veer into on coming traffic it was this so called “principal “

    To the family that I see at the memorial site days on end I am very sorry for your loss… words can never be enough to mend a broken heart of such tragedy. To the young man I see there most days kneeling at the site please keep your head up because even though justice will be served it will never take that pain away, we just learn to live with it… God Bless the family ❤️

    Reply

    • She guilty how much more evidence do they want she needs to suffer the consequences she made a choice to drink and drive how does she plead not guilty? Now she doesn’t want to do the time smh

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *