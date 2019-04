LITTLEROCK – Three people were taken to hospitals Saturday in a two vehicle crash in Littlerock that included a rolled-over vehicle with one person trapped, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at East Palmdale Boulevard and 110th Street East, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the patient from the vehicle, officials said.

