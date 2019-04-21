Driver killed in single-car crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A driver died in Lancaster Saturday night after veering into opposing traffic lanes and then crashing through a block wall and electric box, authorities said.

The single vehicle collision happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, April 20, on Avenue M-8 near 42nd Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a male adult was driving east on West Avenue M-8 in a mid-size sedan. The driver of the vehicle, for reasons unknown, drove away from the roadway into westbound lanes of traffic and onto the north curb of West Avenue M-8,” the news release states.

“The vehicle while still traveling east collided into a block wall and electrical box,” the news release states.

The driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“Speed and non-use of a seatbelt appear to be a primary factor in this collision. Alcohol and drugs does not appear to be a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–