Deputy broadsided while en route to call in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A sheriff’s deputy en route to a call was broadsided on the passenger side of his patrol car Saturday in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, on southbound Sierra Highway and Avenue K,  according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“A deputy from Lancaster Station was responding southbound [on] Sierra Highway through the intersection at Avenue K on a red light, with red lights and siren, to a traffic hazard call,” the news release states.

“As the deputy was clearing through the intersection, a civilian driver traveling eastbound [on] Avenue K collided into the passenger side of [the] patrol vehicle. The civilian was in the number three lane of traffic on a green light,” the news release states.

“The collision caused the deputy’s vehicle [to] collide into two other civilian vehicles stopped at a red light, travelling northbound Sierra Highway,” the news release states.

The deputy sustained a laceration to his forehead and other minor injuries, and he was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital via ambulance.

The civilians involved in the collision were not injured nor transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

  1. Don’t lie for this bag of that cop I was there he went to the intersection with lights on only and no siren. pretty dangerous if you ask me some people might be past the intersection happened to look down for a second if they don’t hear a siren how do they know to stop. I see cops do it all the time running red lights with their lights off running red lights with their sirens off used equipment on your [removed] Car us taxpayers pay for stop endangering the public cuz you want to drive around like a [removed] idiot. [removed]

    • If your ability to form cognizant sentences and your mind set towards law enforcement is the norm in the Antelope Valley, it is no wonder that the valley is such a ghetto hole. Please do society a favor and don’t go south of Avenue S. Stay in your ghetto paradise. You get what you deserve.

  2. My, my, “through the intersection at Avenue K on a red light, with red lights and siren, to a traffic hazard call”, looks like when two knuckleheads meet the taxpayer gets the bill. Great job deputy you arrived at the “traffic hazard” much quicker than anticipated. Happy Easter and thankfully nobody was killed.

