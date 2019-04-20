Deputy broadsided while en route to call in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A sheriff’s deputy en route to a call was broadsided on the passenger side of his patrol car Saturday in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, on southbound Sierra Highway and Avenue K, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“A deputy from Lancaster Station was responding southbound [on] Sierra Highway through the intersection at Avenue K on a red light, with red lights and siren, to a traffic hazard call,” the news release states.

“As the deputy was clearing through the intersection, a civilian driver traveling eastbound [on] Avenue K collided into the passenger side of [the] patrol vehicle. The civilian was in the number three lane of traffic on a green light,” the news release states.

“The collision caused the deputy’s vehicle [to] collide into two other civilian vehicles stopped at a red light, travelling northbound Sierra Highway,” the news release states.

The deputy sustained a laceration to his forehead and other minor injuries, and he was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital via ambulance.

The civilians involved in the collision were not injured nor transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

–