Woman, 65, dies after Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – A 65-year-old female driver died Thursday after her vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle while stopped at a stop sign in Palmdale, authorities said.

The collision happened around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the intersection of 28th Street East and Avenue S, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate… a 2013 Audi A6 driven by an 18-year-old male was traveling eastbound on Avenue S and attempted to conduct a right turn onto 28th Street East. The driver was unable to maneuver the turn and struck a 2004 Mitsubishi Spyder broadside which was stopped facing northbound on 28th Street East for the stop sign,” the news release states.

“The 65-year-old female driver of the Mitsubishi was transported via ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries,” the news release states. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“A driving under the influence of cannabis investigation was conducted and is pending toxicology results,” the sheriff’s news release states. The teen driver, a Palmdale resident, sustained a minor lip laceration in the crash. Authorities did not release his name.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call the Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.

