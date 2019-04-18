Motorcyclist killed in crash in Littlerock area

LITTLEROCK – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash with another vehicle in the Littlerock area.

The 26-year-old Palmdale man was fatally injured about 5:50 a.m. Thursday, April 18, on eastbound Pearblossom Highway, also known as SR-138, just east of 80th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities are withholding his name, pending notification of his next of kin.

The motorcyclist was traveling at “a high rate of speed” and rear-ended a slower-moving vehicle, whose driver was not injured, the CHP reported.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” according to a CHP statement.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to call the CHP at 661-948-8541.

