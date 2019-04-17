The Antelope Valley Times

Authorities ID knife-wielding man killed by security guard in Palmdale

Clayton Prejean

PALMDALE – Authorities Wednesday identified the naked, knife-wielding man who was shot and killed Sunday by a security guard at a McDonald’s restaurant in Palmdale.

He was Clayton Paul Prejean, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Friends of Prejean who asked not to be identified said the 29-year-old was a father of two young boys and an aspiring rapper. Prejean, also known as “Cdot,” was loved by his friends and family and will be missed by many, his friends said.

The fatal shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the McDonald’s located at the 2427 E. Avenue S, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses said Prejean first crashed a car into a nearby Carl’s Jr. restaurant before heading to the McDonald’s. Prejean took off his clothes before he went into the McDonald’s, where he stabbed a man, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Prejean then left the eatery and assaulted an armed security guard who confronted him, Koerner said. The guard, in turn, fired at least one round, striking Prejean in the upper body, Koerner said.

The man who was stabbed was hospitalized with stable vital signs.

A knife was recovered at the scene, Koerner said. The incident remains under investigation. [KTLA has video from the scene. View it here.]

Previous related story: Security guard shoots, kills knife-wielding man at Palmdale McDonald’s

 

