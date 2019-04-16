Woman charged in Lake LA stabbing death

LANCASTER – A 31-year-old woman has been charged with the stabbing death of her boyfriend in Lake Los Angeles.

Melissa Buranasombati faces one count of murder with an allegation that a knife was used as a deadly and dangerous weapon, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, 31-year-old Edward Cole, was stabbed around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, in the 41700 block of 156th Street East in Lake Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call and found Cole suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Buranasombati was detained at the scene and then booked April 10 on suspicion of murder. She was formally charged with murder on April 12, but her arraignment was postponed until April 25, according to the District Attorney’s Office. She remains jailed in lieu of 2,075,000 bail, according to LASD inmate records.

Investigators have not released a motive for the killing. However, friends said Buranasombati and Cole were in a romantic relationship.

Inmate records show Buranasombati has a history of domestic violence arrests. She was previously arrested Aug. 12, 2018, on suspicion of battery on spouse/cohabitant — a misdemeanor. She was released two days later on Aug. 14, 2018, due to insufficient evidence (49B1), according to inmate records. Buranasombati was again arrested on Feb. 12, 2019, this time on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant — another misdemeanor. She was released a week later with probation, according to LASD inmate records.

