Martina McBride to perform at Palmdale Amphitheater Aug. 2, discounted tickets available April 19

PALMDALE – Multi-Grammy nominated country icon Martina McBride will perform at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 2, as part of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. VIP concert floor admission is $40, preferred seating is $35 and general admission is $30.

Presale general admission tickets will be available for $25 beginning April 19 at 10 a.m. through May 3 at 9:59 a.m. VIP concert floor and preferred seating tickets will be available beginning May 3 at 10 a.m.

Parking is free. Gates, concessions, beer and wine open at 6 p.m. and happy hour specials will be offered until 7 p.m. VIP concert floor is standing only; preferred seating includes a chair (theater-style, first-come, first-served), and general admission is bring your own chair or blanket.

McBride’s vocals have kept her at the top of the charts, garnering six No. 1 hits and twenty top 10 singles. With hits like “Wild Angels,” “Independence Day,” “A Broken Wing,” “This One’s for the Girls,” “In My Daughter’s Eyes” and “My Baby Loves Me,” she has sold more than 18 million albums to date, earning 14 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum and two triple platinum certifications.

McBride has been honored with more than 15 major music awards, including four wins from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year. She has also been awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

