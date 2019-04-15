The Antelope Valley Times

Security guard shoots, kills knife-wielding man at Palmdale McDonald’s

PALMDALE – A naked, knife-wielding man was shot and killed by a security guard at a McDonald’s restaurant in Palmdale Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 4:29 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at a restaurant at 2427 E. Avenue S, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. [KTLA has video from the scene. View it here.]

Witnesses told reporters at the scene the suspect first crashed a car into a nearby Carl’s restaurant before heading to McDonald’s, witnesses told authorities.

The man took off his clothes before he went into the McDonald’s where he stabbed a man, Koerner said.

“The suspect then exited the business and was confronted by an armed security guard,” Koerner said. “The suspect assaulted the security guard, who in turn, fired at least one round, striking the suspect in the upper torso.”

The wounded suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital, the deputy said. The man who was stabbed was hospitalized with stable vital signs.

A knife was recovered at the scene, Koerner said.

It’s unknown why the man attacked the restaurant patrons but the investigation in continuing, he said.

