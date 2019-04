LANCASTER – Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton dined in Lancaster Sunday night at Don Cuco Mexican Restaurant on West Avenue K. Staff at the restaurant are huge fans of the actor/songwriter/musician/filmmaker… so they asked for a picture and he obliged.

“He was super sweet and generous to everyone, including other people dining there,” said Fabiola Lopez.

[Image via Fabiola Lopez and Hacienda Don Cuco]